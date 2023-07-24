Win Tickets To Tacos and Tequila

Tacos and Tequila

Tacos and Tequila returns to the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando on Saturday, July 29th from 1p-4p!

Enter below (7/24-7/27) for your opportunity to win a pair of GA tickets to Taos and Tequila!

Tacos & Tequila celebrates the city’s latest, tastiest, creative culinary creation: TACOS. 1,000-1,500 attendees will sample & vote on their favorite among competing food trucks, taco shops & restaurants. Unlimited tacos from local favs, tequila tastings, live music, entertainment and more all included in the price of your ticket! GA tickets are limited and VIP is 95% SOLD OUT! Must be 21+ to attend.

For ticket info, click here.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 24th, 2023 - July 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two GA tickets to Tacos and Tequila at the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando on July 29, 2023. ARV = $110. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!