Win Tickets to see SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ During Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

SeaWorld's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Savory tastes and tunes are returning to SeaWorld with Bands, Brew & Bar-B-Que! With hundreds of flavors from delicious food, refreshing cocktails, craft beers, and more! Enjoy live concerts, including Joe Nichols on Sunday, July 13th. And stay for the spectacular ALL-NEW Ignite Drones & Fireworks show! Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend now through August 24th.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (7/7-7/11), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ to see Joe Nichols in concert on July 13!

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/7/25-7/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

