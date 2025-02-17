Win tickets to see Sawyer Brown at the Florida Strawberry Festival

Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

Get a taste of all the fun and entertainment this year from February 27th - March 9th in Plant City, FL! Plus, see Sawyer Brown take the stage on Saturday, March 8th!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to attend Florida Strawberry Festival and to see Sawyer Brown on March 8th!

*Concert tickets do not include Florida Strawberry Festival admission tickets.

For more info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/17/25-2/23/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of one day admission tickets to Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL from February 27th - March 9th along with one pair (2) of tickets to see Sawyer Brown performance on Saturday, March 8th. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group