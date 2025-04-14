Win Tickets to See Russell Dickerson Live in Concert

Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson is performing live at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on November 14th and we have your way in for free!

Listen with Melissa this week (4/14-4/18) at 4p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call. You can also enter below for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 4/18 at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On-air: 4/14/25-4/18/25. Online: 4/14/25-11/10/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Russell Dickerson at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on 11/14/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

