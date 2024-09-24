Win tickets to see Redferrin at Tuffy’s Music Box

Redferrin

Redferrin is performing live at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Friday, November 8th and you could win your way in for free!

Enter below (9/24-10/27) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/24/24-10/27/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Redferrin at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on 11/8/24. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

