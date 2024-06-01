Win Tickets to see Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman & More With Glamping Grand Prize





Luke Combs will headline Country Thunder 2024 along with Bailey Zimmerman and Jon Pardi and you could see them live in concert!

Listen with Jay this week (6/3-6/7) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of 3-day GA tickets to Country Thunder and qualify for the Glamping grand prize!

Catch superstar Luke Combs on Sunday, October 20th plus headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/3/24-6/7/24 & 6/17-6/21. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected and one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day GA tickets to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. Grand Prize: Glamping passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $600. Grand Prize Value: $3,500. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

