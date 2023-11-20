Win Tickets To See Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Jason Aldean & More

Tortuga Music Festival

JUST ANNOUNCED! Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Jason Aldean will be headlining the Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival happening April 5th - 7th, 2024 at Fort Lauderdale Park! Plus, many more of your favorite K92.3 artists will be performing on three stages including Old Dominion, Bailey Zimmerman, Russell Dickerson, Parmalee and the list goes on and on!

Listen this week (11/20-11/22) at 5p with Melissa for your first shot at scoring a pair of weekend passes! When you hear the cue to call, dial 844-254-9232 and you could be headed to the Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival.

You can also enter below for another way to win.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 10am.

Fun Fact: Tortuga fans have helped Rock the Ocean raise over $4 million for ocean conservation.





Tortuga 2024

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/20/23-12/8/23 on-line. 11/20/23-11/22/23 on-air. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete Official Entry Form above. For on-air, listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one (1) winner will be randomly selected online. Up to three (3) winners will be selected on-air. Odds vary. Prize: Two 3-day GA passes to Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival 4/5/24-4/7/24 at Fort Lauderdale Park . ARV = $550. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

