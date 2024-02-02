Win Tickets To See Jordan Davis at Florida Stawberry Festival

Florida Stawberry festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is back and celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County! Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

Get a taste of all the fun and entertainment this year from February 29th - March 10th in Plant City, FL! Plus - See Jordan Davis hit the stage on Friday, March 1st.

Listen this week (2/5-2/9) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to attend Florida Stawberry Festival and to see Jordan Davis!

*Concert tickets doesn’t include Florida Stawberry Festival admission tickets.

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 3rd - February 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-254-9232. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of one day admission to Florida Stawberry Festival from February 29th - March 10th along with one pair (2) of tickets to see Jordan Davis performance on Friday, March 1st. ARV = $130. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

