Win Tickets to See George Strait in Jacksonville

George Strait

George Strait with guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town are performing live at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville on May 11, 2024!

Listen to K92.3 this week (9/18-9/22) at 11a & 3p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/18/23-9/22/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to K92.3 (9/18-9/22) during designated timeS, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. You can also complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see George Strait at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville on May 11, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group