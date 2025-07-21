Win Tickets to See Eli Young Band in Sanford

Eli Young Band

Eli Young Band is performing live in concert at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Saturday, November 8th and we have your way in for free.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/21/25-8/30/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Eli Young band at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on 11/8/25. ARV = $113.78. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

