Win Tickets to see Dasha Perform at K92.3′s Springs & Strings

We’re heading back to Wekiva Island for the next K92.3 Springs & Strings! This time, Dasha will take the stage on May 23rd, 2024 for an intimate performance with a view! She’ll perform her viral hit “Austin” and more songs live amongst the backdrop of the pristine Wekiva River.

Enter below for your opportunity to win two tickets to K92.3′s Springs & Strings with Dasha!

Can’t wait to win?

Tickets are on-sale now including a very limited number of VIP tickets. VIP Perks include: early entry to the venue, reserved seating for the best seats in the house, access to the soundcheck, one complimentary Bud Light (21 or older only) and meet and greet with Dasha.

Food & beverages will be available for purchase. Grab a Bud Light and enjoy delicious food from the Without A Paddle Cafe food truck. Parking is free. K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

Purchase your tickets here and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see Dasha for an intimate performance in the great outdoors. GA doors open at 6pm.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/25/24-5/22/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one winner online. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to K92.3′s Springs & Strings at Wekiva Island on 5/23/24 with Dasha live. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

