Win Tickets To See Chayce Beckham Live To Support Ronald McDonald House Charities Of CFL

Chayce Beckham Block Party

Enter below for your opportunity to win a family four-packs of tickets to join K92.3′s Jay Edwards and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida for the inaugural Block Party For The Houses with American Idol winner Chayce Beckham live on October 4th at Boxi Park from 6p-9p!

This family friendly event will feature all inclusive dining options around Boxi Park, a kidzone, and live entertainment!

To purchase tickets and more info, click here.

Boxi park is located at 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/27/23-10/1/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A family four pack (2 adults and children) to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida Block Party with Chayce Beckham live at Box Park on 10/4/23. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

