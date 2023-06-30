Win Tickets For SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular Concert Series

SeaWorld

Summer Spectacular Concert Series is back at SeaWorld Orlando with Rodney Atkins in concert on Sunday, July 23rd and Maddie & Tae on Saturday, July 29th! Listen to K92.3 at 9a & 1p this Wednesday through Friday (7/5-7/7) for your opportunity to win four one-day SeaWorld Orlando park tickets and a parking pass! Summer Spectacular concerts are included with Park Admission

Keep the summer fun going from day to night with electrifying dance parties, incredible animal encounters, specialty flavors, and the amazing Ignite Fireworks and fountains spectacular you can see from all around the park. Experience your favorite attractions in a whole new light, catch live concerts and much more! Light up your summer now at SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 5th, 2023 - July 7th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld + parking pass. ARV = $569.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

