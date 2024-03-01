Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival During the O-Town Showdown

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 mouthwatering options, including all-new items and returning fan-favorites! Savor fresh global cuisine, cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Plus, get a taste of live music this Saturday, March 16th when Corey Kent takes the stage.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Thursdays through Sundays.

Check out all of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Festival concert line up here!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (3/4-3/8) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win two tickets and reserved seats to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to see Corey Kent! PLUS, you and your guests will have the opportunity to meet him! You can also enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival.

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission. Reserved seating and meet & greet applies to O-Town Showdown only.

To purchase tickets or more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/24-3/8/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. You can also complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Odds vary. O-Town Showdown Prize: Two (2) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld, two reserved seats for 3/16/24 Corey Kent performance, meet & greet passes and a parking pass. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival sample lanyards are not included in prize. Online Entry Prize: Two (2) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld. ARV = $344.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

