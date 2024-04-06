Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 mouthwatering options, including all-new items and returning fan-favorites! Savor fresh global cuisine, cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Plus, get a taste of live music on Sunday, April 14th when Chris Janson takes the stage.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Thursdays through Sundays.

Check out all of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Festival concert line up here!

Listen this week (4/8-4/12) at 9a for your opportunity to win two tickets and reserved seats to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to see Chris Janson!

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission.

To purchase tickets or more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/24-4/12/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld, two reserved seats for 4/14/24 Chris Janson performance, and a parking pass. Tickets expire on 5/19/24. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival sample lanyards are not included in prize. ARV = $351.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

