Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 mouthwatering options, including all-new items and returning fan-favorites! Savor fresh global cuisine, cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Plus, get a taste of live music this Sunday, February 4th when Josh Turner takes the stage.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Thursdays through Sundays.

Enter below between January 26th - Febuary 1st for your opportunity to win four tickets and reserved seats to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to see Josh Turner! PLUS, you and your guests will have the opportunity to meet him!

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission.

To purchase tickets or more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. January 26th - February 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld, four reserved seats for 2/4/24 performance and a parking pass. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival sample lanyards are not included in prize. ARV = $729.92. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

