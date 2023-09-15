Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream Orlando During The O-Town Showdown

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld Orlando is the most scream-inducing event of the year…and that’s a good thing. Research shows screaming can help lower stress. Welcome to Scream Therapy.

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (9/18-9/22) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando!

With 5 All-New horror-filled houses, 7 Scare Zones, Terrifying Shows, and brave your favorite coaster in the dark! Howl-O-Scream, now at SeaWorld Orlando select dates September 8th through October 31st. It’s scary good for you. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 18th, 2023 - September 22nd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream happening select dates between September 8th-October 31st plus a parking pass. ARV = $97.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

