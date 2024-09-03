Win tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore their decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of their immersive family Spooktacular Festivities including the all-new harvest maze! SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days, now through November 3rd.

Listen this week (9/3-9/6) at 4p and next week (9/9-9/13) at 11a for your shot to score a four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular! You can also enter below for another way to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/3/24-9/15/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

