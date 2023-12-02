Win Tickets To Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

Soak in the holiday spirit at SeaWorld Orlando! Where the wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays At SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

Listen with Jay weekdays (12/4-12/15) at 1p for your opportunity to win four tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! You can also enter below for another way to win.

From underwater discoveries to enchanting shows on ice and Sesame Street Land to a winter wonderland filled with magic and millions of sparkling lights. It’s a holiday celebration like no other—only at SeaWorld Orlando. Select dates now through January 2nd.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 4th, 2023 - December 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets and a parking pass to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration happening select dates November 17th-January 2nd. ARV = $359.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

