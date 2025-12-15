Win Tickets to Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration w/ Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

The wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! From underwater discoveries on the all-new Expedition Odyssey ride, to making new friends with Emperor Penguins at Antarctica. Enjoy Sesame Street Land, award-winning shows, ice skating, a colorful parade, and festive new flavors in a winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights. Real holiday cheer meets unreal wonders at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. Select dates now through January 5th!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (12/15-12/19), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Seaworld’s Holiday Celebration happening select dates now through January 5th.

*SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is included with park admission.

Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/15/25-12/19/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Prize: Four (4) tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration + parking pass (Christmas Celebration is select dates now through January 5th and is included with Park Admission). ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group