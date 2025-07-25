Win Tickets SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ w/ Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

SeaWorld's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (7/28-8/1), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ with Avery Anna performing live on Sunday, August 3rd!

SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ Is Back!

We’ve added even more flavor to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular with Bands, Brew & BBQ. Savor hundreds of flavors from delicious food, refreshing cocktails, and ice-cold craft beer. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sunday, DATE, ARTIST NAME takes the stage*! And be sure to stay for the spectacular ALL-NEW Ignite Drones & Fireworks show! Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend now through August 24th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com

See the Full Concert Line Up Here.

*Concerts are held indoors at the Nautilus Theatre and are included with park admission.

Avery Anna
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/28/25 - 8/1/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Four tickets for one-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando and one parking pass. Odds vary. ARV = $619.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

