Win Tickets SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ w/ Obie, Chloe & Slater

SeaWorld's Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ Is Back!

Savor hundreds of flavors from delicious food, refreshing cocktails, and ice-cold craft beer. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Including this Sunday, August 24th when Lee Greenwood takes the stage! And be sure to stay for the spectacular ALL-NEW Ignite Drones & Fireworks show! Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend now through August 24th.

Listen this week (8/18-8/22) to Obie, Chloe & Slater for your chance to win four tickets to see Lee Greenwood in concert at SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ on Sunday, August 24th! They’ll start your morning off by playing the national anthem, and then give you a chance to win the tickets!

See the Full Concert Line Up Here.

*Concerts are held indoors at the Nautilus Theatre and are included with park admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Lee Greenwood

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/18/25 - 8/22/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call on weekdays, be designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Four tickets for one-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando and one parking pass. Odds vary. ARV = $619.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

