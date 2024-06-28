Win Tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Savory tastes and tunes are returning to SeaWorld. For eight exciting weekends this summer, get your fill of Bands, Brew & BBQ. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sample recipes from Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, and more. Pair them with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold craft beers. And stay for spectacular Ignite fireworks! Plus, get a taste of live music on Sunday, July14th when LOCASH takes the stage.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (7/1-7/3), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy Bands, Brew & BBQ! Plus, qualify for the grand prize of two reserved seats to see LOCASH on July 14th at the Nautilus Theater and two meet & greet passes!

Don’t miss Bands, Brew & BBQ, July 6th through August 25th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/1/24-7/3/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to three (3) winners will be selected plus one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. Grand prize: two reserved seats and meet & greet passes to see Locash at the Nautilus Theater on July 14, 2024 ARV = $351.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

