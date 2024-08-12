Win tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Bands, Brew & BBQ + Tracy Byrd M&G

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ Is Back! We’ve added even more flavor to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular by bringing back Bands, Brew & BBQ. Savor mouthwatering recipes from Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, and more. Pair them with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold craft beer. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sunday, August 25th, Tracy Byrd takes the stage!* And be sure to stay for spectacular Ignite fireworks!

Enter below (8/12-8/20) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy Bands, Brew & BBQ, plus two reserved seats to see Tracy Byrd on August 25th at the Nautilus Theater and meet & greet passes!

Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend through August 25th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. See the full concert lineup here.

*Concerts are free with park admission.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24-8/20/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to three (3) winners will be selected plus one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, plus two reserved seats and meet & greet passes to see Tracy Byrd at the Nautilus Theater on August 15, 2024 ARV = $351.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!