Win tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Bands, Brew & BBQ + Gabby Barrett M&G grand prize

SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ Is Back! We’ve added even more flavor to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular by bringing back Bands, Brew & BBQ. Savor mouthwatering recipes from Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, and more. Pair them with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold craft beer. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sunday, August 11th, Gabby Barrett takes the stage*! And be sure to stay for spectacular Ignite fireworks!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (8/5-8/9), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a 4-pack of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy Bands, Brew & BBQ! Plus, qualify for the grand prize of four reserved seats to see Gabby Barrett on August 11th at the Nautilus Theater and four meet & greet passes!

Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend through August 25th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. See the full concert lineup here.

*Concerts are free with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/5/24-8/9/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected plus one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. Grand prize: four reserved seats and meet & greet passes to see Gabby Barrett at the Nautilus Theater on August 11, 2024 ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

