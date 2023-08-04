Win Tickets + Sampling Lanyards to SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival

SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival

Craft Beer Festival is back at SeaWorld Orlando and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Listen this week (8/7-8/11) at about 7am for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets and sampling lanyards to SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival!

Enjoy a party for beer lovers with more than 100 craft brews, wines and cocktails. Plus, savor more than 20 perfectly matched food selections and top it all off with festive entertainment & fireworks to keep the party going all day long. This is one craft beer celebration you won’t want to miss. The fun is brewing weekends Now through Labor Day and is included with park admission. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/7/23-8/11/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. Listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets + sampling lanyards and parking pass to SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival happening now through 9/4/23. ARV = $220.99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

