Win Tickets To Rock The Country With Jason Aldean & More

Rock The Country

Rock the Country is hitting the road and raisin’ hell with Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Warren Zeiders, Colt Ford and more at Majestic Oaks Ocala on June 7th & 8th, 2024.

You could win a pair of 2-day tickets this week (11/14-11/17) at 7:55am with Obie, Chloe & Slater!

Sign-up for the ticket presale (11/16 10a-10p) at Rockthecountry.com.

For another way to win, enter below now through December 10th, 2024!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/13/23-12/10/23 on-line. 11/14/23-11/17/23 on-air. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete Official Entry Form above. For on-air, listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one (1) winner will be randomly selected online. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets 2-day tickets to Rock the Country at Majestic Oaks Ocala 6/7/24-6/8/24. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!