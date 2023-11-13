Win Tickets To Rock The Country With Jason Aldean & More

Rock the Country is hitting the road and raisin’ hell with Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Warren Zeiders, Colt Ford and more at Majestic Oaks Ocala on June 7th & 8th, 2024.
You could win a pair of 2-day tickets this week (11/14-11/17) at 7:55am with Obie, Chloe & Slater!
Sign-up for the ticket presale (11/16 10a-10p) at Rockthecountry.com.
For another way to win, enter below now through December 10th, 2024!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/13/23-12/10/23 on-line. 11/14/23-11/17/23 on-air. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete Official Entry Form above. For on-air, listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one (1) winner will be randomly selected online. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets 2-day tickets to Rock the Country at Majestic Oaks Ocala 6/7/24-6/8/24. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2023 Cox Media Group