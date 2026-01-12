Jay Has Your Tickets to a Private Concert with Ella Langley

Ella Langley Hilton

K92.3 wants to send you to experience a private concert with country music artist Ella Langley! This private event performance, courtesy of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, will take place at Boxi Park on January 29th, 2026!

Listen this week (1/12-1/16) at 11am with Jay for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/12/26-1/16/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 844-254-9232 to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Ella Langley at Boxi Park on January 29th, 2026. ARV= $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

