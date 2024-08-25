Win tickets to the Orlando Cattle Baron’s Ball

Cattle Baron's Ball

The American Cancer Society’s 25th Anniversary of the Orlando Cattle Baron’s Ball promises to be a toe-tapping, knee-slapping good time as you give back to our community and the American Cancer Society. Held at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek on September 7th from 6pm-11pm, this one-of-a-kind evening features fabulous food, delicious drinks, fun dancing with the Ben Allen Band, a spectacular live and silent auction, games, and much more. With your support, the American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.

Enter below (8/25-9/2) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the Orlando Cattle Baron’s Ball!

The American Cancer Society is working to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the United States, investing more than $4 billion since 1946. Thanks in part to our contributions, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the US in the past two decades. Now, that is a reason to celebrate!



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/25/24-9/2/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to the Orlando Cattle Baron’s Ball at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek on 9/7/24. ARV = $1,000. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

