Win tickets to the Orlando Boat Show

Orlando Boat Show

The 2025 Orlando Boat Show, set for April 4-6 at the Orange County Convention Center, promises to be a spectacular event for boating enthusiasts and families. Featuring over 600 boats from 21 dealers, the show offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest in boating innovations and enjoy a range of fun activities for all ages. Highlights include the return of Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel, a Kids Fishing Clinic, live trout catching, and themed street performances from a pirate magician and mermaid stilt walkers. With kids 12 and under admitted free, this event is sure to provide unforgettable memories for the whole family.

