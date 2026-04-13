Win Tickets to ‘Michael Ray: An Acoustic Night in Paradise’ on 4/25 at Camp Margaritaville Resort

Camp Margaritaville

Get ready for a special night on Saturday, April 25th, 2026 from 6p-9p with an intimate acoustic performance by Michael Ray at Camp Margaritaville Resort. Experience a stripped-down set in a close, indoor setting where the music feels personal and every lyric hits a little deeper. With limited seating, VIP opportunities, and a full bar available, this is a one-of-a-kind country night you won’t want to miss.

Enter below for your opportunity to win four VIP tickets!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.4/13/26-4/20/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four VIP tickets to see Michael Ray at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale, FL on4/25/26. ARV = $720. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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