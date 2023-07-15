Win Tickets To Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex With The O-Town Showdown

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is the only place you can experience the excitement of thundering rocket launches up close and see the spacecraft that are blazing the trail for tomorrow’s discoveries. Don’t miss out on the Florida Resident Summer Offer! Buy a one-day ticket and get a second day free! Florida residents can visit two times for the price of 1-day admission now through August 31, 2023.

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (7/17-7/21) at about 7am for your opportunity to win four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex!

Plan your trip now and come face to face with real space at Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex. New at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. And strap in for one of four different space journeys: Red Planet, Daring Explorers, Cosmic Wonders and Uncharted Worlds. Be sure to take advantage of the new two-day ticket offer, costing less than $45 per day and providing maximum flexibility for the whole family. Explore more at Kennedyspacecenter.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 17th, 2023 - July 21st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

