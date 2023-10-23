Win Tickets For K92.3′s Springs & Strings

Springs and Strings

Celebrate “Halloween Eve” with K Nation! We’re heading back to Wekiva Island for a “spooky” intimate acoustic set with George Birge! You can win your way in this week (10/23-10/27) at 5pm with Melissa!

Enjoy the music amongst the backdrop of the pristine Wekiva River and surrounding natural landscape. Grab a cold drink or Busch Light, and enjoy delicious food from the Without A Paddle Cafe food truck.

Tickets are still available for purchase. You must have a ticket to attend, and space is very limited! Click here to purchase your tickets today, so you don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see George Birge live in an intimate, outdoor setting.

K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

Busch Light

©2023 Cox Media Group