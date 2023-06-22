Win Tickets To Jingle Jam with Obie at Love Motorsports in Ocoee

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Love Motorsports Ocoee

Join Obie and the K Crew on Saturday, November 26th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin! Swing by Love Motorsports in Ocoee from 1p-3p for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Hard Rock Live for free on December 11th to see Walker Hayes, Parmalee, Easton Corbin and Nate Smith live in concert. Obie will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 1:30p, 2p, 2:30p and 3p. See you there!

Love Motorsports is located at 11953 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761.

To purchase tickets, click here.

