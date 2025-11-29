Win Tickets + Grand Prize of Backstage Passes to Meet All the Artists at K92.3’s Jingle Jam

Jingle Jam

It’s almost here!

K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin with Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Gavin Adcock, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt and Julia Cole!

Listen this week (12/1-12/5) at 9a & *5p for your opportunity to win two tickets plus qualify for the grand prize of two backstage passes to meet all of the artists performing on Sunday, December 7th at the Apopka Amphitheater.

For show and ticket info, click here.

*No 5p giveaway on 12/5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/1/25-12/5/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and the be the correct designated caller to win two tickets and qualify for the grand prize. Up to nine (9) qualifier winners and up to one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Qualifier prize: two tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on December 7th, 2025. ARV = $70. Grand prize: Meet n greet for grand winner and guest with all artists performing at K92.3’s Jingle Jam on 12/7/25 at the Apopka Amphitheater. Time and location at the discretion of artist management. Artist management reserves right to cancel meet and greet due to extenuating circumstances. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

