Win Tickets To Florida Stawberry Festival

Florida Stawberry festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is back and celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County! Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

Get a taste of all the fun and entertainment this year from February 29th - March 10th in Plant City, FL! Plus - See Jo Dee Messina hit the stage on Saturday, March 9th.

Enter below between Febuary 3rd - Febuary 11th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to attend Florida Stawberry Festival and to see Jo Dee Messina!

*Concert tickets doesn’t include Florida Stawberry Festival admission tickets.

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. February 3rd - February 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of one day admission to Florida Stawberry Festival from February 29th - March 10th along with one pair (2) of tickets to see Jo Dee Messina performance on Saturday, March 9th. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group