Win Tickets to Experience the Venardos Circus

Venardos Circus

Immerse yourself in the magic of Venardos Circus in Orlando at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort happening on select nights June 23rd through August 17th! Enter below (6/1-6/30) for your opportunity to win five tickets to the Venardos Circus on a select day of our choice!

Watch aerial and hand balancing acts, comedy, juggling, spellbinding acrobatics and so much more that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, this animal-free circus combines world-class acts with the heart of a Broadway show.

For ticket info, click here.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1/24-6/30/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Venardos Circus at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort happening on select nights June 23rd through August 17th. ARV = $226.73. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!