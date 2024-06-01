Win Tickets to Experience the Venardos Circus

Venardos Circus

Immerse yourself in the magic of Venardos Circus in Orlando at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort happening on select nights June 23rd through August 17th! Enter below (6/1-6/30) for your opportunity to win five tickets to the Venardos Circus on a select day of our choice!

Watch aerial and hand balancing acts, comedy, juggling, spellbinding acrobatics and so much more that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, this animal-free circus combines world-class acts with the heart of a Broadway show.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/1/24-6/30/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Venardos Circus at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort happening on select nights June 23rd through August 17th. ARV = $226.73. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

