Win tickets to experience SeaWorld’s Coasters After Dark

SeaWorld Coasters After Dark

You could win four tickets to experience the ultimate holiday thrill at SeaWorld Orlando for Coasters After Dark – Christmas Edition!

Listen to Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings (11/11-11/15) inside the 9am hour for your opportunity to win!

Enjoy Your Favorite Coasters – After Dark with Quick Access!

· Penguin Trek – Family Launch Coaster

· Pipeline: The Surf Coaster

· Ice Breaker

· Mako

· Manta

· Journey to Atlantis

· Kraken

With limited capacity, there’s no need to purchase Quick Queue. You can experience the joy of the season while soaring through the sky on select nights now thru December 13th! It’s the most wonderful time of the year for coaster fans! Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but complimentary popcorn is included with admission!

Get Your Tickets Now for only $49.99 at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

EVENT DATES & HOURS:

Nov. 8th, 9th, & 15th: 8:00 pm – 11 p.m.

Nov. 22nd, Dec. 6th, 13th: 9:00 pm – Midnight

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/11/24 - 11/15/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets for admission to SeaWorld Orlando Coasters After Dark valid through 12/13/24 and a parking pass. ARV = $229.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

