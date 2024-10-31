Win Tickets to Experience SeaWorld’s Coasters After Dark With Slater

SeaWorld Coasters After Dark

You could win four tickets to join K92.3′s Slater for opening night, Friday, November 8th to experience the ultimate holiday thrill at SeaWorld Orlando for Coasters After Dark – Christmas Edition!

Listen to Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings (11/4-11/8) inside the 8am hour for your opportunity to win! You can also enter below for another way to win now through Thursday, November 7th at 5pm.

Enjoy Your Favorite Coasters – After Dark with Quick Access!

· Penguin Trek – Family Launch Coaster

· Pipeline: The Surf Coaster

· Ice Breaker

· Mako

· Manta

· Journey to Atlantis

· Kraken

With limited capacity, there’s no need to purchase Quick Queue.

You can experience the joy of the season while soaring through the sky on *select nights November 8th thru December 13th! It’s the most wonderful time of the year for coaster fans!

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but complimentary popcorn is included with admission!

Get Your Tickets Now for only $49.99 at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

EVENT DATES & HOURS:

Nov. 8th, 9th, & 15th: 8:00 pm – 11 p.m.

Nov. 22nd, Dec. 6th, 13th: 9:00 pm – Midnight

*Spots running 10/31-11/7

*Spots Running 11/8-12/13 – Select Nights, Now thru December 13th

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/31/24 - 11/8/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected online 10/31/24-11/7/24 at 5pm. Up to five (5) winners will be selected on-air 11/4-11/8. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets for admission to SeaWorld Orlando Coasters After Dark valid through 12/13/24, a parking pass and opportunity to ride three roller coasters the night of 11/8/24 with Slater (subject to availability) or opt to use admission tickets on a different date. ARV = $229.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

