Win Tickets To Disney On Ice During The O-Town Showdown

This week with Obie, Chloe & Slater, you could win four tickets to the opening night performance of Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars! Listen to K92.3 (7/31-8/4) at about 7am for your opportunity to win four tickets to bring the family with the O-Town Showdown!

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice -- where every story starts with a wish! Take a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, and friends through the timeless stories of Cinderella, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Cars, and today’s favorites including Encanto, Frozen 2, and Moana. Experience the on-ice debut of Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and create enchanted memories with Tiana, Rapunzel, and the Disney Princesses. Celebrate the unforgettable adventures of Disney and Pixar brought to life in new ways. You can reach the stars if you just believe at Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars.

Tickets are on-sale now for Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars at the Amway Center on September 1st – 3rd, 2023.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/31/23-8/4/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets for Friday, September 1, 2023 performance at Amway Center. ARV = $100. Disney is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

