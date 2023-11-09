Win Tickets To Chesney, Zac Brown Band & Megan Moroney Live

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney is kicking off his Sun Goes Down Tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 20th, 2024, and you could score tickets to the show from K92.3! Plus, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney will perform for one incredible night of live country music.

You can enter below now through November 17th, 2023 for your opportunity to score two tickets.

Plus, listen to K92.3 next week (11/13/23-11/17/23) between 9a-10a and 1p-2p for the cue to call & be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for another opportunity to win tickets to the show.

For ticket info, click here. Plus, we have a pre-sale code for you! The presale will take place on Thursday, November 16th, 2023 from 10am to 10pm. Use the presale password getalong when checking out!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/9/23-11/17/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete Official Entry Form above between 11/9/23-11/17/23. Or, listen 11/13/23-11/17/23 for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected online. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected on-air. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Kenny Chesney live on 4/20/24 at Raymomd James Stadium Tampa. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

