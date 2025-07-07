Win Tickets To Celebrate Crayola Experience’s 10th Birthday

Crayola Experience

We’re celebrating 10 years of creativity and family fun at Crayola Experience! Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Crayola Experience!

Join us in celebrating all month long with special events & visitors, such as:

July 5: Sharks4Kids: Become a junior shark scientist for the day! 11am-3pm

July 12: Jeremiah’s Ice: Join our friends for tasty samples of their frozen desserts. 12pm-4pm

July 19: Gatorland: Meet a live gator too! 12pm-3pm

July 26: Learn how to draw with Peter Raymundo, a former Walt Disney Studios animator. 11:30am and 12:30pm

Saturdays: Meet and greets with Limited Edition characters Blizz and Angie! 11:30am, 1:30pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm

Sundays: Meet and greets with Limited Edition characters Blizz and Bri! 11:30am, 1:30pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm

Weekends: Fuel up with CLIF Kid Zbar®, Pick up a FREE CLIF Kid Zbar® at Exit! *Must be 18-or-older to receive the free sample. While supplies last.

Weekends: Test out our NEW product Colourwhirls! 12pm-4pm

Unlock a YEAR OF COLOR with an Annual Pass, only $44.99 per person.

For more information, visit CrayolaExperience.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/7/25-7/30/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Crayola Experience. ARV = $51.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group