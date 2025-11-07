Win Tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival w/ Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild returns to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens from November 14th through January 18th, and you could win tickets to experience the fun!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (11/10-11/14), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to the festival!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival happening 11/14/25-01/18/26 . ARV = $88. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

