Win tickets to the Apopka Proud concert

Apopka Proud Concert

Country artists Sawyer Brown and John Anderson are returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for the highly anticipated 2024 Apopka Proud concert on Saturday, October 5th from 5:30p-10p for a rare opportunity to see these country stars perform their greatest hits on their hometown stage.

Enter below (8/29-10/1) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/29/24-10/1/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to the Apopka Proud concert at the Apopka Amphitheater on 10/5/24. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!