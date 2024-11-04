Win Tickets for an Exclusive ‘Tasting Experience’ w/ Redferrin at Tuffy’s Music Box

Redferrin

Redferrin will perform live at Tuffy’s Music Box this Friday (11/8) night, and you could win two tickets for a preshow tasting experience of an exclusive special release limited edition Jack Daniels Bourbon with Redferrin! Plus, you can catch his live performance!

Just listen this week (11/5-11/8) with Obie, Chloe & Slater for your opportunity to win your way in! You can also enter below (now - 11/7) for another opportunity to win two tickets for an exclusive Jack Daniels Bourbon Tasting Experience with Redferrin from K92.3!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/4/24-11/8/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter on-line, complete the Official Entry Form above 11/4/24-11/7/24. On-line: One (1) winner will be selected. On-air: Be the designated caller at 1-844-254-9232. Up to four (4) winners will be selected on-air. Odds vary. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Prize: two tickets to see Redferrin in concert on 11/8/24 at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford and preshow tasting experience with Redferrin. 21 and up winner & guest. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.



