Win Tickets to All Star Jam With Slater at Winter Garden Village

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - RoofClaim.com

Join Slater and the K Crew on Friday, September 8th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by the clock tower at Winter Garden Village from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of RoofClaim.com!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p & 1p. Must be present to win. See you there!

Winter Garden Village is located at 3251 Daniels Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Just look for the clock tower near Bonefish Grill!

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group