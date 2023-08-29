Win Tickets to All Star Jam With Slater at U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Kissimmee

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - U.S. Marine Corps

Join Slater and the K Crew on Tuesday, September 5th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Kissimmee from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 12:20p, 12:40p, & 1p. See you there!

The U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station is located at 1327 E Osceola Pkwy Suite B, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

©2023 Cox Media Group