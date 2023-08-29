Win Tickets to All Star Jam With Slater at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Waterford Lakes

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Bangtail Whiskey

Join Slater and the K Crew on Friday, September 1st for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com courtesy of Bangtail Whiskey! Swing by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Waterford Lakes from 5p-6p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 5:30p & 6p. See you there!

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is located at 750 S Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828.

