Win Tickets to All Star Jam With Obie at Twin Peaks in Altamonte & Daytona

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Twin Peaks

Join Obie and the K Crew on Wednesday, September 6th and Thursday, September 7th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Twin Peaks in Altamonte from 6p-8p on Wednesday, September 6th and then the Daytona location from 6p-8p on Thursday, September 7th for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Twin Peaks!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. Obie will pick a winner every hour at 7p & 8p. See you there!

Twin Peaks in Altamonte is located at 227 W State Rd 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

Twin Peaks in Daytona is located at 1571 Outlet Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.

To purchase tickets, click here.

