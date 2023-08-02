Win Tickets to All Star Jam With Obie at Fence Outlet in Oviedo & Melbourne

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Fence Outlet

Join Obie and the K Crew on Wednesday, August 9th and Thursday, August 10th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Fence Outlet in Oviedo from 12p-1p on Wednesday, August 9th and then the Melbourne location from 12p-1p on Thursday, August 10th for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. Obie will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p & 1p. See you there!

Fence Outlet in Oviedo is located at: 1724 W Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765.

Fence Outlet in Melbourne is located at: 25 S Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32904.

To purchase tickets, click here.

